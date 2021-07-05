Time to hit the gym, but safety first!

As gyms and fitness centres opened in the state capital on Monday, after a gap of over two and a half months, fitness enthusiasts flocked to them. Partial corona curfew was clamped in May, but gyms had voluntarily downed their shutters on April 15 in the wake of a second wave surge.

This time customers and fitness centres are leaving no stone unturned to ensure full safety measures. “We all know vaccination is the key, so all gym owners have got their trainers, staff members and cleaning staff vaccinated. Besides, thermal checking, pulse monitor and hand sanitation has already become a way of life. Gyms have already suffered a lot due to fixed expenses, rent, electricity, staff salary so now it’s time for some action but safety first,” says Sajid Ahmed Qureshi, president of UP Fitness and Body Building Association.

Tanveer Ahmad, a fitness freak, says, “I was going to Gomti Riverfront and Lohia Park but for me weight training is important. Now, it’s time to pump iron. I have taken both doses of the vaccine so I am a little tension-free.”

Establishments like Fusion Fit Gym are providing vaccination discounts to inspire people to take the jab. “People have put on weight sitting at home and now want to work out. After the first wave, the turnout was slow and we started to packed batches with 50% capacity as per floor size. Most of them have taken a jab and the vaccination discount is to inspire others,” said Vikas Singh.

Some who contracted Covid-19 in this wave and have to wait for three months after recovery before they can take the vaccine, will be allowed, said Sashwat Keserwani of Fitness Habit Gym. “After a month, we won’t allow anyone without vaccination. Since we have a two-tier system where strength training is on one floor while aerobics and Crossfit set-up on another, we have divided patrons in batches of 20 people each.”

However, Gold’s Gym Hazratganj has adopted a ‘no-vaccine, no-entry’ policy. “We have started with hourly slots of 20 persons. Only vaccinated people are allowed for everyone’s safety. For the closure period we are carrying forward packages of our members,” said Ritesh Tiwari.

Currently, most gyms are functioning between 7 am to 9 pm on weekdays due to on-going partial corona curfew on Saturday and Sunday.