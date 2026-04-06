Today’s BJP is due to workers’ sacrifice, struggle: Party’s UP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its 47th foundation day on Monday at the party’s UP headquarters in Lucknow. Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said the party’s journey, which began with limited resources but boundless determination and dedication, has today established itself as the largest political party in the world due to sacrifice of party workers during the struggle phase of the party. UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others hoisting party flag at Lucknow office on April 6. (HT photo)

Chaudhary, along with deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and party’s state general secretary (organisation), Dharampal Singh hoisted the party flag to mark the day in the presence of a large number of party office-bearers, elected representatives and workers.

Later in the evening, at another event organised at the ‘Rashtriya Prerna Sthal’, 300 senior workers of the Jana Sangh era and the BJP were felicitated.

Chaudhary said that on April 6, 1980, the BJP was founded under the leadership of great leaders such as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani. “Today is not merely a date on the calendar, but a symbol of an idea, a resolve and a nationalist movement,” he added.

On the occasion, the UP BJP chief mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, amendments to the Waqf Act, and the delivery of benefits of various schemes to the poor without any discrimination.

Chaudhary, who is also the Union minister of state for finance, observed that for a prolonged period, Uttar Pradesh fell victim to anarchy, mafia raj, appeasement politics and administrative failures.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh stands as a shining example of superior law and order. It is setting new benchmarks in ensuring safety and security of women and girls. The state is making rapid strides in the sectors of expressways, airports, metro networks, medical colleges, and infrastructure development,” he said.

Former minister Mahendra Singh, state vice president Santosh Singh, Neeraj Singh, Brijbahadur, Manvendra Singh, Trimbak Tripathi, state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, Anoop Gupta, Manish Shukla, Hero Bajpayee, Alok Awasthi, Sanjay Chaudhary, Anand Dubey, Alok Verma and Anand Dwivedi among others were present at the event. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal and state headquarters in-charge Bharat Dixit were also there.

At another event organised at the ‘Rashtriya Prerna Sthal’, 300 senior workers of the Jana Sangh era and the BJP were felicitated. During the event—’Gaurav Samman Samaroh’—UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and the programme’s convener Neeraj Singh felicitated senior workers .

Chaudhary said the felicitation is not merely a ceremonial event, but a powerful message underscoring the fact that workers are supreme within the BJP. He noted that the senior workers, who were feted, are the true ‘Karmayogis’ who have nurtured the organisation through their struggles, sacrifices and dedication.

Addressing the gathering, he said the BJP’s journey has not been an easy one and recalled that a party which once began with a mere two Lok Sabha seats is today running a full-majority government at the Centre for the third consecutive term, while BJP or BJP-backed governments are currently functioning in numerous states across the country.

He emphasised that this achievement is not the result of a single day’s effort, but rather the culmination of generations of struggle, the organisation’s unwavering dedication, and the commitment of millions of party workers.

Chaudhary noted that the contribution of those senior workers—who stood firmly by the party even during times when it was out of power, when struggles were waged on the streets, and when ideological commitment demanded the price of enduring police batons—is etched in golden letters in the history of the organisation.

He said the governments formed today are not the creation of any single individual, but rather the result of the sweat, struggle, and dedication of lakhs of party workers. “It is a direct consequence of the work undertaken by these workers—reaching down to the booth level to engage in door-to-door outreach, build trust, and expand the organisational network—that the BJP has today emerged as the greatest centre of public trust,” the UP BJP chief said.