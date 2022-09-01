Toll free helpline numbers issued for awareness on Lumpy virus in Uttar Pradesh
These toll free numbers can be used for getting detailed information about skin diseases, according to a press release issued by the administration.
The district administration has launched toll free numbers to educate residents about the ‘Lumpy’ virus that is found in cattle.
These toll free numbers-- 18001805141, 0522-2741992, 7880776657-- can be used for getting detailed information about skin diseases, according to a press release issued by the administration.
The administration has also issued guidelines regarding the dos and don’ts to help the people save cattle from lumpy skin disease,
“Lumpy is a viral skin disease, causing high fever to animals along with watery eyes and nose, swelling in the feet, hard and flat lump covering the body, necrotic wound in animals, difficulty in breathing, weight loss, weakness, abortion or lack of milk,” according to the release.
Do’s and Don’ts
What to do during disease outbreak
1) Immediately inform the nearest veterinary officer
2) Separate the affected animal from the healthy one
3) Restrict the movement of the affected animal.
4) Always give clean water to the animals.
5) Drink boiled milk of the affected animal.
6) Use insecticide to protect against mosquitoes, flies, mites etc.
7) Spray phenyl/sodium hypochlorite in cattle shed, cowshed, animal barn.
8) Keep the livestock caregiver attending to diseased animals, away from healthy ones
What not to do during disease outbreak
1) Do not send animals to public pasture, fields.
2) Do not send animals to cattle fairs and exhibitions.
3) Do not throw the carcass of the animal in the open but bury it in a deep pit by scientific method.
4) Do not give fodder and water to sick and healthy animals together.
5) Do not buy cattle in the affected areas.
6) Do not feed the milk of the sick animal to the calf.
