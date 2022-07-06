Toll-free number launched in U.P.: Call 1533 if you’re facing a civic issue

Energy and urban development minister AK Sharma launched a state-wide toll-free number for the smooth operation of civic amenities, successful implementation of programmes and effective disposal of complaints in municipal bodies of the state, in Lucknow, on Wednesday.

With the launch of the toll-free number – 1533 – it is expected that complaints related to sewers, drinking water, cleanliness and other civic matters of local bodies will be resolved quickly. Complaints can be registered from 5 am to 9 pm.

Through this number, the call will reach the call centre and the problem will be resolved immediately. If the problem is not attended to or resolved at the local level, then this call will be transferred to the Dedicated Command and Control Center (DCCC) located in Lucknow and action will be taken against the officials concerned for delay in action.

Launching the service, Sharma said, “1533 toll free number is a historic step. In the first phase, this toll-free number is being started in all the 17 municipal corporations of the state. After that it will be started in other bodies in a phased manner, and in the coming time, this system will be run 24x7 in municipal corporations.” He said that it is mandatory for every municipal corporation to listen to the complaints of its citizens and the complaints should be disposed of immediately.

“If the phone is not picked up in the control room of any municipal corporation and the call comes to DCCC located in the directorate of local bodies, Lucknow, then the accountability of the concerned municipal corporation will be fixed. Clarification will be sought from the concerned corporation officials,” he said.

Complaints coming to control rooms of all municipal corporations and their timely disposal will be monitored at the level of the director, local bodies. Sharma said that redressal of public grievances gives great power to democracy. Grievances should be resolved at the local level. It is not good for the complainant to come to Lucknow with his complaint. He asked officers to bring changes in their style of functioning. Along with this, use modern technology to solve public problems.

“The four-digit easy number has been allotted by the ministry of communications with great difficulty. The series of four-digit numbers with the ministry is exhausted, now they are issuing five-digit numbers,” Sharma said.

Earlier, he also reviewed the Sambhav portal launched a month ago for the disposal of public grievances of local bodies of the urban development department.

On this occasion, secretary, urban development department, Anil Kumar, director of local bodies, Neha Sharma, officer-in-charge of 1533 control room Dr Aslam Ansari, nodal officer Dr Sanjay Yadav and manager, public grievances, Praveen Srivastava were also present.