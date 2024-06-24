Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday met a group of 16 probationary trainee officers of the Indian Administrative Service 2023 batch at the Raj Bhawan and advised them to tour villages and work with complete transparency. Tour villages, compile work experiences: UP governor to trainee officers (sourced)

The governor encouraged them to develop a sense of duty and also instructed them on the rational resolution of public grievances. She urged them to work in a corruption-free environment and to compile their work experiences into a book each year.

She directed them to tour villages and observe the conditions of women and girls, primary schools, and Anganwadi centres and to bring about necessary improvements.

The governor also emphasised the proper utilisation of grants sanctioned by the union and state governments for any scheme.

She also urged them to work according to the guidelines set by the Central and State governments and to always strive to do their best. She also highlighted the importance of ensuring that no child in the district or tehsils is deprived of school enrolment.

She advised the officers to be inspired by good deeds and work effectively, study the rules in depth, read relevant files and work proactively.

She emphasised that the officer should work with the public as their representatives without any discrimination and suggested visits for children above the tenth grade be organised to jails and old age homes, to inspire them to avoid crime. She instructed the officers to connect jails and old age homes with society.

The trainee officers introduced themselves to the Governor, sharing experiences they gained during their probation period.

Additional chief secretary to the Governor Dr Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, additional chief secretary appointment and personnel Devesh Chaturvedi and other trainee officers were present on the occasion.