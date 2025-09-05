Tourism, infra dev, balanced growth in UPSCR roadmap

The Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR), being developed by merging six districts including Lucknow, will take shape based on population size and settlement patterns. Spread across nearly 26,000 square kilometres, the region will focus on infrastructure development, affordable housing, education, healthcare, and employment-driven projects. Plans are also underway to promote tourism and agriculture sectors for balanced regional growth, according to a Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) press release on Thursday. The UPSCR, being developed by merging six districts including Lucknow, will take shape based on population size and settlement patterns. (For representation)

The first survey report of the regional plan was presented before divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on Thursday. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, chief town planner KK Gautam, finance controller Deepak Singh, engineers, consultants and officials from various departments attended the presentation.

Kumar said that a consortium of AECOM India Pvt Ltd and Aegis India Consulting Engineers Pvt Ltd had been selected as the consultant. The consortium would prepare the GIS-based regional master plan within a year, followed by detailed project reports (DPRs) over the next five years to ensure implementation of identified projects, he added.

PARALLEL DEVELOPMENT ACROSS DISTRICTS

The UPSCR will cover Lucknow, Sitapur, Unnao, Hardoi, Barabanki and Rae Bareli. Consultants highlighted that Lucknow is far more developed compared to the other districts, attracting thousands of people daily for jobs, education, healthcare and business. The plan aims to promote parallel development in surrounding districts, reducing dependency on the state capital while creating investment opportunities, business hubs, and local employment.

HIGH-SPEED CONNECTIVITY TO FUEL ECONOMIC GROWTH

High-speed rail and road connectivity between the six districts was being prioritised to ensure smooth and faster travel, officials said, adding the upgraded infrastructure was expected to accelerate industrial and commercial growth, generating large-scale employment opportunities and strengthening the state’s economy.

TOURISM AND AGRICULTURE HOLD VAST POTENTIAL

The survey revealed that nearly 1.8 crore tourists visit the proposed region every year. Lucknow accounts for 46% of the total share, followed by Barabanki (31%), Unnao (14%), Sitapur (7%), and Hardoi and Rae Bareli (1% each). Agriculture has also been identified as a sector with immense growth potential compared to several other states, officials said.

Jacob directed that separate consultants be appointed for each district to ensure faster data collection and effective planning.