Tourist’s death at Fatehpur Sikri: Probe begins

Agra The committee formed to probe the accidental death of a French woman tourist at Fatehpur Sikri on Thursday has begun investigation. On Friday, additional district magistrate (protocol) Shairi and chief medical officer Dr AK Srivastava reached the monument and interacted with the Archaeological Survey of India and private security staff deployed there. ADM Protocol and CMO Agra conducting probe at site where French woman tourist fell and died in Fatehpur Sikri. (HT)

The 61-year-old French woman tourist had died on Thursday after falling from a platform about five feet high.

The ADM assessed the height of the platform from where the deceased tourist fell and had a look at the material use in wooden railing which broke leading to fall of the French tourist.

“We have begun the probe as ordered by the district magistrate of Agra, Bhanu Goswami and will submit report within the scheduled time. We are interacting with all those concerned with the matter,” said the ADM.

To note, DM Bhanu Goswami had formed a three-member committee to probe the incident, consisting of ADM Protocol Shairi, CMO Agra Dr AK Srivastava and assistant commissioner of police (Achhnera).

“The body of the tourist, escorted by her husband, has been taken to Delhi for being flown back to France with help of the French embassy in Delhi. Post mortem examination has been conducted in Agra and report is being prepared,” said CMO Dr AK Srivastava.

“Additional district magistrate (protocol) will conduct a probe into the incident. Allegations about delay in availability of ambulance will also be probed. Those found negligent in their duty will face action,” Agra DM Bhanu Goswami had said after the incident on Thursday.

It is believed that when the woman fell, her head hit the edge of the ‘naali’ (drain) for movement of water on the floor below the palace of Turkey Sultan. There was no bleeding, nor any movement in her body after she fell and expert suspect head injury as the reason behind the death.

However, the tragic incident exposed the lacunae in emergency medical services at the world heritage monuments and even DM Agra took note of delay in arrival of ambulance. Officials in the health department informed that the ambulance present in Fatehpur Sikri town had gone to attend a pregnant woman and the alternate ambulance which was called turned up 10 minute late when it should have reached within 15 minutes of being called.

According to the people present on the spot, Esma Ben Yelles, 61, was leaning against a wooden railing which broke.

As a result, she fell off the 5 foot-high platform, landing on the stone floor. Police said the woman suffered a head injury. She was rushed to Agra city – about 40km away – but died on the way.

Built in 1571, Fatehpur Sikri is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture with most constructions, including Buland Darwaza, Hiran Minar, Panch Mahal, Anoop Talab, Jodha Bai Palace in red sand stone. The monument also houses the white marble structure of Sheikh Salim Chisti Dargah in memory of Sufi saint much respected by Mughal Emperor Akbar. The monument has been accorded status of World Heritage monument by UNESCO.