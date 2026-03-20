Track, stack, back: GPS system gets gas on track

At a time when long queues outside gas agencies have become a common sight, a digital dashboard tracking thousands of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) trucks in real time is quietly steering the state’s response to the shortage. Introduced last year to streamline logistics, the vehicle tracking system has now turned into a crucial tool in managing cylinder movement across Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, around 12.50 lakh bookings were recorded across the state, while 8.25 lakh cylinders were distributed. (File photo)

The state distributes nearly 8 lakh LPG cylinders daily through around 3,000 trucks. With supply under strain, authorities are relying on GPS based monitoring to track every consignment from bottling plants to distribution points, helping plug delays and redirect vehicles to high demand areas.

Across 27 bottling plants, more than 8.5 lakh cylinders are filled each day before being dispatched, according to officials. The tracking system provides live location updates of trucks, allowing officials to intervene quickly in case of route disruptions or delivery slowdowns.

“Once the cylinders are loaded onto trucks, the GPS system gives us the real time location of each vehicle, allowing us to manage any unforeseen disruptions in the supply chain,” an official from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) said.

Data is recorded at every stage, from filling and sealing of cylinders to arrival at agencies. Inventories are digitally updated on delivery, reducing manual errors and helping prevent stock mismatches. The system also logs final delivery status, ensuring end to end tracking.

Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head, IOCL, said the mechanism has helped check diversion of domestic cylinders by monitoring their movement throughout the supply chain.

On Thursday, around 12.50 lakh bookings were recorded across the state, while 8.25 lakh cylinders were distributed. Officials said a backlog of nearly 20 lakh cylinders remains but may be cleared within a week if dispatch levels remain steady.

Jagdish Raj, president of the Uttar Pradesh chapter of the All India LPG Distributors Federation, said about 35,000 cylinders were distributed in Lucknow on Thursday, while daily bookings in the city are exceeding 50,000.

Public sector oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are using the digital platform to strengthen oversight and speed up deliveries.

Jyoti Gautam, ADM civil supplies, said crowds outside agencies are gradually thinning. “Teams of the district administration are inspecting godowns daily. We are matching opening and closing stock to prevent any pilferage,” she said.

Officials added that integration with the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system has also improved subsidy transfers and billing accuracy, adding further transparency to LPG distribution in the state.