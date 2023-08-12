Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Double murder: Traders give 48-hr ultimatum to police to arrest criminals

Double murder: Traders give 48-hr ultimatum to police to arrest criminals

ByS Raju
Aug 12, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Criminals shot dead a sports goods trader Dhan Kumar Jain and injured his wife Anju Jain during a robbery in their house in Kishanpuri locality of Brahmpuri area in Meerut on Thursday morning.. Anju died in hospital on Friday .

MEERUT Leaders of Sanyukt Vyaapar Sangh here have given a 48-hour ultimatum to police to arrest criminals who shot dead a sports goods trader Dhan Kumar Jain and injured his wife Anju Jain during a robbery in their house in Kishanpuri locality of Brahmpuri area on Thursday morning.

The angry traders gathered outside the hospital and voiced anger and disappointment at the deteriorating law and order in the area. (For representation)
The angry traders gathered outside the hospital and voiced anger and disappointment at the deteriorating law and order in the area. (For representation)

Jain’s wife Anju Jain, 65, also succumbed to her bullet injury on Friday morning during treatment in a hospital. “She died due to excessive bleeding,” said Ajay Gupta, president of Sanyukt Vyaapar Sangh.

The angry traders gathered outside the hospital and voiced anger and disappointment at the deteriorating law and order in the area. Ajay Gupta said that traders had given an ultimatum of 48 hours to police to arrest the criminals involved in the double murder and robbery. “We will decide the future course of action after that, if police fail to arrest the criminals,” he said.

To note, three assailants the house of Dhan Kumar Jain,70, in Kishanpuri locality of Brahmpuri area on Thursday morning. They caught hold of Jain’s younger son Abhishek Jain, an engineer in Norway who was here on vacation, and dumped him in a room after tying him.

They then reached the room of Jain and shot him when he resisted them. They also shot his wife Anju Jain when she made a futile attempt to save her husband.

Hearing gunshots, Jain’s grand-daughter arrived there and the criminals also tied her with a rope and dumped in a room.

Meanwhile, the milkman knocked at the door and criminals also pulled him in and locked him inside the kitchen before escaping with the looted valuables.

Jain’s grand-daughter somehow managed to untie herself and informed her father Naveen Jain, the elder son of trader Jain, about the incident. Naveen had gone to drop his son to school along with wife Swati. He telephoned neighbours who rushed to the house and untied Abhishek and the milkman. The injured Jain and his wife were taken to hospital where doctors declared Jain dead. His wife died later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out