Controlling traffic in Lucknow: AI-based system to be implemented at select crossings

Traffic control through artificial intelligence will be implemented more aggressively – and within a month – at major intersections of the city. It is hoped that the move will help control the traffic scenario in the city which right now seems to be running out of control.

A view from control room of Integrated Traffic Management System in Lucknow (Sourced)

“Changes will be made in the traffic signals installed in Lucknow under the Smart City project. In this change, the help of sensors will be taken to control vehicles at the intersection. For this, a new software which is already in place but not used often will be added to the signal system.

According to the traffic department, there are 85 intersections in the city, of which 10 major intersections will have such a provision. With the help of sensor-based integrated traffic management system (ITMS), the vehicle load in a particular direction will be detected and the green light will be given to that direction rather than the one which does not have traffic.

“So far three types of software are working in the traffic control system at ITMS. This AI-based software will be added to the system,” he added.

“Within a month, the system of controlling traffic through sensors will be implemented,” said Ashish Srivastava, DCP Traffic, Lucknow. “The measure will give relief from traffic jams at the intersection. It will also save time for commuters,” he added.