Traffic cops thrash trucker for driving into no entry, video goes viral

Traffic cops thrashed a truck driver who drove into the no-entry zone at the Junab Ganj crossing on Lucknow-Kanpur highway late on Saturday night. Cops also imposed a fine of ₹20,500 on the truck driver. Video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms on Sunday.

According to reports, a speeding truck entered into the no-entry zone at Junab Ganj crossing late on Saturday night. Instead of diverting towards Mohanlalganj, the truck entered Lucknow and reached up to Banthra. However, the traffic cops deployed at the spot managed to stop the truck at Banthra and take away keys of the vehicle.

Subsequently, cops thrashed the truck driver before handing him over to Banthra police. According to traffic inspector Atul Kumar Singh, a medical examination of the truck driver was conducted on Sunday morning. As per the test report, the driver was under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident.

On Sunday morning, the owner of the truck reached the police station and deposited the fine. Later, he was handed over the impounded truck.

