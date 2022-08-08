Traffic flow on six stretches in U.P. capital to be improved

The flow of traffic is required to be improved on six busy stretches in Lucknow by correcting road engineering faults, installation of traffic signals and implementing e-challan system as part of the Smart City Mission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These six stretches are Hazratganj to Charbagh via Ashok Marg, Hazratganj to Mahanagar Gol crossing via Sikandarabad crossing, Hazratganj to Chowk via Parivartan Chowk, Charbagh to Awadh crossing, Hazratganj to Loreto crossing via Bandariyabagh crossing and Telibagh crossing on SGPGI route.

The roads are to be made encroachment free and closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) will be installed at strategic points for video surveillance. Senior Lucknow police and traffic officials discussed the plan to streamline city traffic during a high-level meeting with UP government officials recently.

Officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority, state traffic directorate, public works department and the National Highway Authority of India were present in the meeting.

“As part of the smart city plan, traffic flow on six stretches in the city is needed to be improved. Different ingredients required to make them model stretches were discussed during the meeting,” said a traffic department official. “Different roads had been surveyed to identify bottlenecks and their causes. The plan will be executed accordingly on these stretches,” the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the plan was to remove bottlenecks by correcting road engineering faults (like large rotary at some crossings that affects traffic flow), removing encroachments and ensuring no parking on roadsides.

He said traffic flow will be made smooth by installation of synchronised traffic signals and deployment of traffic cops at strategic locations. Moreover, CCTVs would be installed for round-the-clock video surveillance and facilities like medical ambulance and other technical support would be ensured in case of a crisis situation, he added.