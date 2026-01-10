Traffic police crackdown: More than 24,000 challans issued in Lucknow in five days

Even as enforcement continued on the ground to ease Lucknow’s traffic mess, traffic police maintained an intensified crackdown on Friday, issuing more than 24,000 challans over the past five days, officials said. The citywide crackdown began on January 5. (For representation)

The enforcement drive was launched after a massive traffic gridlock paralysed the state capital on the New Year’s Day, triggering widespread criticism over traffic mismanagement. The traffic police began a citywide crackdown on January 5, issuing around 7,000 challans in a single day. As many as 5,051 challans were issued on January 6, with a special focus on two-wheelers found violating traffic norms, officials said.

On January 7, enforcement action intensified against prohibited e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and other errant vehicles, leading to the issuance of 4,048 challans. Several vehicles were also seized during the drive.

On Thursday, the traffic police concentrated enforcement efforts in the southern parts of the city, particularly at Ahimamau and Telibagh crossings and PGI area, where 4,250 challans were issued in a single day.

According to an official release issued by the traffic police, on Friday, 4,042 challans were issued across city intersections for violations of rules, while 33 illegal and “daggamar” (unauthorised) vehicles were seized.

Among the major violations recorded through e-challans were riding without helmets on two-wheelers (1,132 cases), no-parking violations (1,579), wrong-side driving (226) and triple riding on two-wheelers (212). Action was also taken against vehicles with defective number plates (71) and those found without valid insurance (108), the release said.

Earlier, the Lucknow police commissionerate carried out a major reshuffle in the traffic department on January 4, following criticism over traffic mismanagement on January 1. Five senior police officers were transferred with immediate effect, with key changes made in traffic-related postings.

On January 3, disciplinary action was initiated against several police personnel for alleged negligence in removing roadside encroachments in Old Lucknow. Acting on the orders of DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava, the in-charges of Satkhanda, Rumi Gate and Hussainabad police outposts were attached to police lines. Similar action was taken against the outpost in-charges of River Bank Colony and the Old High Court area.