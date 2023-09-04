Two killed, ten injured after building collapses in UP’s Barabanki district

Two people died while ten others were injured when a two-storey residential building in Fatehpur town area of Barabanki district collapsed on Monday, said police.

Three persons are suspected to be trapped under the debris and efforts are on to rescue them. (ANI photo)

Officials said the rescue operations are underway with a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assisting them.

Three persons are suspected to be trapped under the debris and efforts are on to rescue them, officials added.

Barabanki superintendent of police (SP), Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “Around 3:10am, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki. We have rescued 12 people of which two succumbed during treatment at a district hospital. We have got information that 3-4 people are still trapped under the debris. SDRF team is also at the spot, NDRF will arrive soon”.

Singh said the building was owned by a person named Hashim who used to live there along with his family members.

He said that all the family members were asleep when the building collapsed.

“Locals came rushing out of their houses after they heard a loud thud of the building collapse and they informed the police”, he said.

According to the version of locals, the building was not in a dilapidated condition as it was constructed a few years ago. The reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained, Singh added.

Both the deceased were identified while the injured persons have been shifted to the trauma center at King George Medical University in Lucknow.

Two others were discharged after first aid.