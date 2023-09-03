Child among 2 killed, 5 injured as building collapses in Thane’s Bhiwandi

At least two persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and five others critically injured after a part of a two-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, fire station officials said. Bhiwandi Fire Brigade rescuing people stuck under debris (Twitter Photo)

Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management officials said that the building in the Gauri Pada area near Dhobi Talaw, Gargah road in Bhiwandi collapsed at 12.30am on Sunday.

Soon after receiving the information, the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, Thane disaster management cell, and local police swung into action. They began rescue operations and pulled out four people till 2am. Later, three more were pulled out from the debris, said officials.

According to the officials, the rear side of the two-storied building collapsed, trapping people under the debris for more than an hour.

The deceased were identified as Ujhama Atif Momim (40) and Taslima Mousar Momin (8). The injured were identified as Latif Momin (65), Farzana Abdul Latif (50), Bushara Atif Latif (32), Adima Atif Latif (7), and Urusha Atif Momin (3).

All were taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, said police, adding that Ujhama and Taskima were declared dead before arrival. The injured were admitted and are receiving treatment, police said.