Krishna Janmabhoomi issue: Mathura court allows transfer plea of Eidgah mgmt committee

The court of district judge at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh allowed the transfer application moved by the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque for transfer of case filed by office bearers of Hindu Sena from the fast track court of the civil judge (senior division) to the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, where most of the cases related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue are being heard.

The court of district judge, Mathura, heard lawyers from both sides and allowed the transfer application. (For Representation)

“We had moved a transfer application in court of district judge at Mathura seeking transfer of case from the fast track court of the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, to the court of the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, which is already hearing around eight cases on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi–Shahi Eidgah Mosque issue,” said Tanveer Ahmed, the secretary to and counsel for management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

“We based our arguments on the fact that nature of case, property in question, parties to the suit are more or less same in cases majority of which are being heard by the court of civil judge, senior division, Mathura and as such the case filed before the fast track court of civil judge, senior division, Mathura should also be transferred to the court of civil judge, senior division, Mathura,” Ahmed added.

“The court of district judge heard lawyers from both sides on Monday and allowed our transfer application and we came to know about the order on Tuesday. The court has ordered the matter to be taken up on May 26 in the court of civil judge, senior division, Mathura, where we will press for hearing on our application moved under Order 7 Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code challenging maintainability of the case,” he said.

“We had opposed the transfer application moved by Intezamia (management) committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque because there was no need for transfer of the case. However, the court of district judge allowed the transfer application and now we will press for order on application already moved by Hindu petitioners who have sought a visit of the court Amin (staff) on Eidgah premises and prepare a report,” said Shailesh Dubey, the counsel for Hindu Sena.

There are more than a dozen cases concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi issue filed in Mathura courts since September 2020. However, this case filed by Hindu Sena on December 8, 2022, hogged the limelight after the court ordered a survey of Shahi Eidgah premises through a court staff (Amin).

The Muslims contesting the case objected to it and the order was stayed on April 4, 2023. Later, the Eidgah committee moved the transfer application.

