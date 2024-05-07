Transgender community rallies to urge citizens to vote

A group of 100 transgender voters took out a procession to raise electoral awareness among other citizens in Lucknow on Monday. The rally was taken out in the presence of district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar from KD Singh Babu Stadium to the Gandhi statue at Raj Bhavan Colony. A ‘chunav jagrukta’ rally taken out by the transgender community in Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

The DM said he wanted the procession to encourage all citizens to take part in the electoral process. Officials from Samaj Kalyan Vibhag, including district social welfare officer Sunita Singh, and deputy commissioner of police (Central) Raveen Tyagi accompanied the DM.

The DM appreciated the transgender community for rallying for a cause. After the 1.5 km walk, which was around 30 minutes long, the rally culminated with outreach activities at the Gandhi statue, where participants spoke to passersby and others about the importance of voting and exercising one’s democratic rights.

“We are not pandering to any particular party, only emphasising the need to vote. The DM had requested for this procession. Trans citizens from the city and kinnars from various ‘deras’ participated in this procession,” said Priyanka Raghuvanshi, a trans activist.