Transgender-only toilet opened in Varanasi, it is UP’s first

For the first time, a public toilet for the transgender community has been built in the state of Uttar Pradesh by the Varanasi Nagar Nigam, in Kamachcha area of the holy city. The toilet was formally inaugurated by Varanasi mayor Mridula Jaiswal in the presence of several officials and transgender persons on Tuesday.

“We are thankful to the Varanasi Nagar Nigam for providing us with a toilet. In absence of a toilet, we used to face problems. Such toilets should be built in other parts of the city and also in other cities,” said Roshani, a transgender.

Mayor Jaiswal said the first toilet for transgender persons in the city will end the inconvenience faced by the community and give them the dignity they thoroughly deserve.

The toilet was thrown open for use after the inauguration. It cost around ₹5 lakh and was completed around a month ago.

Also Read: Farmers’ protest: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan chairs meet on Jat outreach

Ramsakal Yadav, a senior official at the Varanasi Nagar Nigam, said this was the first toilet for transgender persons in Uttar Pradesh. He added that there was a plan to make four toilets for the transgender community in different parts of the city.

It is easy to find a community toilet for men and women in the city. But there was a dearth of a toilet for transgender people. So a transgender-only toilet was built, said Gaurang Rathi, Varanasi municipal commissioner.