...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Trapped in visa fraud, Sitapur youth lands in Oman jail

Family says 22-year-old chased overseas job to lift household out of poverty; agent allegedly took ₹1.15 lakh, sent him on invalid papers

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

A 22-year-old man from Sitapur who left home hoping to secure a better livelihood for his family is now lodged in a jail in Oman, allegedly after an agent sent him abroad on invalid visa documents while promising a legitimate job, his family members said. The Sitapur police are looking into the matter, according to an official.

Officials said such cases are part of a recurring pattern, where unregulated agents exploit job seekers’ desperation and lack of awareness about visa rules. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Hasim, a resident of Khanpur village under Reusa police station limits, assisted his family’s modest chokha-bati business. With limited income and growing financial pressures, he was determined to find better-paying work overseas.

“He would say he wanted to go abroad, work hard and change our situation,” recalled his mother, Noorjahan.

According to the family, that ambition led him into the hands of an alleged fraudster. They claimed a Sitapur-based agent, Mohammad Zuber Ahmad Ansari, assured Hasim of employment in Oman and collected 1.15 lakh to arrange travel and documents. The family alleged they were told a valid work visa would be provided after his arrival.

Around nine months ago, Hasim travelled to Oman. For a brief period, he managed to find work at a small hotel and informed his family that things were improving. But the situation took a turn during a routine inspection by local authorities, who found that he did not possess a valid employment visa. He was detained and later jailed, the family said.

Officials said such cases are part of a recurring pattern, where unregulated agents exploit job seekers’ desperation and lack of awareness about visa rules. Workers are often sent on tourist or short-term visas with assurances of jobs, exposing them to detention, fines or deportation abroad.

Back in Khanpur, the family, which had pinned its hopes on Hasim’s earnings, is now struggling with uncertainty and debt.

 
sitapur oman
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Trapped in visa fraud, Sitapur youth lands in Oman jail
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Trapped in visa fraud, Sitapur youth lands in Oman jail
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.