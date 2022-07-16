Tree tourism in Meerut soon: Seeing trees like never before

MEERUT The forest department has hit upon the novel idea of popularising ‘ tree tourism’ in the district by identifying heritage trees aged over 100 years which also have religious and social significance.

The idea is the brainchild of divisional forest officer Rajesh Kumar and more than 10 trees have been identified in the district at different places, including the Ashram of Sharang Rishi , Gandhari Talab in Parikshatgarh and Pandukesgwar temple in Hastinapur.

DFO Rajesh Kumar said the objective behind ‘ tree tourism’ was to create a special bonding for trees among people, as it would help in propagating plantation culture and protection of trees.

He said that so far ‘ Bargad’, Gular and Pilkhan trees had been identified as

‘heritage trees’. They were either over 100 years’ old or had religious and social significance.

Details of these trees would be sent to the state’s biodiversity board which would declare them as ‘ heritage trees’ if they fulfilled the required parameters. “Meanwhile, we can declare them as heritage trees of the district so that people may know about them and visit them, “, said the DFO, adding that three similar trees had been identified at DMG school, SBI, Meerut Cantt and on the campus of Meerut College.

People have appreciated the initiative of the forest department. Alpha Sharma, principal of DAV Inter College, opined that it was a unique initiative that would help people forge a bond with trees. She said that the department should display the history, age, environmental and religious significance of these trees so that people may admire them as their heritage. She said that it would also encourage people to protect trees and develop ‘ plantation culture’ in society.