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Triple murder in Bulandshahr: Two accused held after encounter

Triple murder in Bulandshahr: Two accused held after encounter

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:28 pm IST
PTI |
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Bulandshahr , Two accused carrying a reward of 50,000 each were arrested after being injured in a police encounter in connection with the recent triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Wednesday.

Triple murder in Bulandshahr: Two accused held after encounter

The arrests come days after three members of a family were shot dead during a birthday party in the Khurja area on the night of April 25-26, an incident that had triggered action against police personnel, with four officials, including a station house officer, suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

According to police, the two accused identified as Rinku and Bharat were apprehended by the Khurja Nagar police and a SWAT team during a late-night operation on April 28-29 near the Mundakheda canal.

Officials said the police team had taken the accused to the spot for recovery of a Digital Video Recorder related to the crime when the duo allegedly attempted to escape from custody and opened fire using concealed weapons.

The triple murder had occurred after a dispute during a birthday celebration escalated into violence, leading to the killing of Amardeep , Manish and Akash , all related to each other.

Police had named multiple accused in the case and launched a crackdown to nab those involved.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Triple murder in Bulandshahr: Two accused held after encounter
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Triple murder in Bulandshahr: Two accused held after encounter
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