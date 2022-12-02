Trouble for Azam Khan over alleged ‘unborn kids would ask their mothers’ remark

A case has been registered against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan based on a complaint filed by a woman in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh over alleged offensive remarks during a public meeting on Tuesday. Rampur DSP Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said a woman named Shahnaz has submitted an audio file of the public meeting to the police and a probe is underway, reported ANI.

As per the complainant, Azam Khan said, "I was a minister in the last four governments and if I would have used the power like this then unborn kids would ask their mothers if they had his permission to take birth."

On Monday, Khan triggered a controversy by taking a jibe at people from the Muslim community supporting BJP, saying 'Abdul' will mop the floor for the saffron party after the results of the Rampur Assembly bypolls are declared on December 8.

Targeting people belonging to the Qureshi community being seen on BJP's forums, the former minister alleged, "Those who have 50-50 cases of cow slaughter pending against them are sitting on the BJP's platform today. Where has BJP's love for cows gone?"

He made these comments while addressing an election meeting in the Nalapar area of the Rampur Assembly constituency.

Rampur Assembly seat has fallen vacant due to the disqualification of Azam Khan after being sentenced to three years imprisonment in a hate speech case.

SP has fielded Azam's confidant Asim Raja against BJP's Akash Saxena.

Making an emotional appeal, the former minister said, "What have I not done for you? Don't know how many atrocities I have suffered just for you... Is this my only fault? Can politics be so dirty? The condition is such that I could not prove my innocence in court despite having everything (all evidence). Jail is waiting for me."

Voting will be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8.

