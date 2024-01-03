Truckers’ stir: Vegetable supply affected in Meerut

MEERUT Truck and bus drivers strike continued here on the second day on Tuesday, impacting supply of daily essentials, including vegetables and fruits. Vice president of Meerut Sabzi Mandi Association Sarfaraj Ansari said the situation would worsen if the strike continued. (Pic for representation)

The local vegetable mandi depends on supply from outside as most of the vegetables come here from Delhi’s Azadpur mandi. Vice president of Meerut Sabzi Mandi Association Sarfaraj Ansari, said that a very low supply arrived in the mandi on Tuesday.. He said prices of vegetables like onion, garlic, green chilli etc went up because no supply came from Delhi and other places. “ The situation would worsened further if the strike continues”, he said and added that stock of fruits may also end in a day or two and thereafter prices may go up. .

Meanwhile, sale of petrol and disel also increased on Tuesday and its likely to go up further. Meerut Petrol Disel Traders Association’s president Rakesh Jain said that they have stock for two days to meet the demand and admitted that situation may turn difficult if the strike continued thereafter.

Similarly, gas agencies also have storage for a few days but after that the strike will cause an adverse effect on LPG supply.

Meanwhile, passengers remained stranded at bus stations because the drivers on strike stopped other drivers from working. More than 10,000 trucks remained off roads .