Trust launches YouTube channel, releases short movie on Ram temple construction

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust launched its YouTube channel on the occasion of Lohri on Thursday and released a five-minute 3D movie on the ongoing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. In the short movie, the Trust has shared all details related with construction work starting with the Larsen and Toubro, the company carrying out construction work of the temple, Tata Consulting Engineer, the project management consultant, besides talking about temple’s architect CB Sompura. Within two hours of the launching the video, it registered more than 5,000 views.

Through 3D presentation, the Trust has tried to show the existing makeshift temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi, how the construction work of Ram Mandir began besides various stages of the construction work right from the laying of foundation to the present stage.

The five-minute movie also presents before viewers how construction work will proceed ahead and how the temple will look like after completion of every stage of construction. The movie also has brief pointers in English language about each stage of the construction work.

“Through the YouTube channel, we have tried to show the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir with the help of a 3D movie,” said Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. “The movie also shows complete construction work till end when temple will be ready by December 2023,” Rai added.

This 3D movie was prepared last year. The Trust had shown the video to President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to Ayodhya on August 29, 2021. Trust members had also shown the movie to Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Ayodhya on December 31 last year. At the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on December 13 last year, this video was also shown to chief ministers of several states who had attended the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over “Bhoomi Pujan” ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020, in Ayodhya. At present, Ram temple’s plinth is being laid after completion of foundation work. Ram Mandir Construction Committee headed by former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra is looking after the construction work.

This committee convenes meeting every month in Ayodhya in which members of the Trust and engineers take part. It these meetings, future plans are discussed and progress of the construction work is reviewed among other issues.

