Trust likely to open Ram temple’s first floor too on Jan 22

Along with the ground floor of the Ram temple, its first floor is also likely to be inaugurated on January 22 next year when Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla will take place at the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum in Ayodhya.

The Ram Temple under construction in Ayodhya (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra on Monday decided to complete construction work of first floor of the temple by December 31 this year.

Presiding over a meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the committee, reviewed the progress of the construction work.

During the meeting, agencies involved in the construction work assured Misra that construction work of ground floor will be completed by December 31. They also assured him that the first floor of the temple will also be ready for inauguration by the same date.

“The ground floor will be ready by December 31. We are also trying to complete the first floor and make it ready for inauguration,” Anil Mishra, member of the Trust, told media persons on Monday. Toilet complex in the temple will also be ready, Mishra added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Trust, all 14 doors of the ground floor of the temple and four entrance gates are ready. According to Mishra, flooring of the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum was ready and pillars were being laid on the first floor.

“Ground floor of the Ram temple is almost complete. The sanctum-sanctorum is also complete. Only finishing work is being done here,” said a member of the Trust.

According to the Trust, 160 pillars have been laid on the temple’s ground floor and 132 pillars will come up on the first floor. While 74 pillars will come up on the temple’s second floor and each floor is 20 feet high.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The temple will be opened for devotees from the next day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Trust is also finalising a list of 4,000 seers and 2,500 prominent people from across the country who will be invited for the opening ceremony.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!