Tussle with Jama Masjid committee:Agra Shahar Mufti’s aide lodges counter-FIR

AGRA The tussle between the Shahar Mufti and management committee of Shahi Jama Masjid has escalated, with the former’s supporters lodging a counter-FIR on Monday against six named people over the incident in Jama Masjid on Sunday. Earlier, the committee members had lodged an FIR against the Mufti and his aides.

Police intervening in the dispute at Shahi Jama Masjid in Agra on Sunday. (HT FILE)

The trouble had erupted when the committee refused to allow the Mufti to deliver a religious discourse in the mosque on Sunday.

Bilal Aslam, a resident of Katra Khan Khana, lodged the counter-FIR which was registered on Monday night at Mantola police station, under sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 504 (insult to provoke) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Mohd Shareef alias Kale, Haji Pathan, Zeeshan, Tinu, Saddam and Wasim.

The complainant alleged that Shahar Mufti Abdul Kuddus Rumi was addressing a ‘majlis’ (religious gathering) of 150 Muslims in Agra’s Jama Masjid at about 11.30 am on October 1

(Sunday).

“This ‘Majlis’ had been a regular practice every Sunday at Jama Masjid. Earlier it was addressed by ‘bade’ (senior) Mufti Sahab and thus was not a new tradition as alleged by the accused. Yet, the accused Mohd Shareef alias Kale, Haji Pathan, Zeeshan, Tinu, Saddam and Wasim came there and abused Mufti Sahab while threatening to throw him out of the masjid,” alleged Bilal Aslam, the complainant.

“In the meantime (on Sunday), the in charge of Mantola police station arrived but the accused did not stop hurling abuses and continued issuing threats to the Shahar Mufti,” alleged Bilal in his FIR.

It may be recalled that earlier on Monday a case was registered against Shahar Mufti Abdul Khubaib Rumi at Mantola police station after the confrontation between the office-bearers of Shahi Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee and the Shahar Mufti on Sunday.

The case was registered on a complaint by a caretaker of Shahi Jama Masjid and was under same sections as those imposed in the cross- FIR filed later by supporters of Shahar Mufti.

In the first FIR, the complainant from the management committee of Shah Jama Masjid had alleged that the Shahar Mufti reached the Jama Masjid with 50 or 60 others and was inclined to initiate a new tradition which might have posed a threat to peace and tranquillity.

The Mantola police maintained that ‘no new’ tradition could be allowed in such religious matters.

Investigation is on in regard to the cross-FIR lodged.

