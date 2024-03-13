Twin fratricides rock U.P’s Sultanpur, Farrukhabad

Brothers killed brothers over petty disputes in a fit of anger in two separate incidents from Sultanpur and Farrukhabad districts on Monday night, senior police officials said on Tuesday. They said the accused in both the incidents have been arrested and further investigations are on. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The first incident was reported from Meerpur village under Motigharpur police station limits of Sultanpur district where one Vipin Nagar (32) stabbed his elder brother Sandeep Kumar (35) to death after confrontation over parking a motorcycle at their residence, where they stayed along with their families and parents, at around 11 pm on Monday.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Somen Barma, said the deceased suffered excessive bleeding following which he was declared dead when family rushed him to the district hospital. He said the incident took place before the eyes of their father, Hriday Ram Nagar and mother Naurangi Devi, who were trying to sort the dispute between their sons.

He said the police had registered an FIR of murder against Vipin on the complaint of Sandeep’s wife, Ragini, and arrested the accused before sending the body for a post-mortem examination.

Another incident was reported from Rajpalpur village under Kayamganj police station limits. In the incident, one Goyal Jatav, alias Golu, 22, killed his elder brother Ranjit Jatav, 25, after a confrontation over an issue, while in an inebriated state, on Monday night.

Farrukhabad SP, Vikas Kumar, said that the police were informed when locals spotted blood flowing in a drain when Golu started cleaning the floor of his house. He said that the two brothers stayed in the house along with their father, Maharaj Jatav, after the death of their mother, a few years ago, while their eldest brother, Ajit Kumar, stays in Delhi. He said the two younger brothers and their father used to run a tea stall and farm on their seven bigha land.

He said the police have arrested Golu and recovered an axe from the house used in the crime. He said Maharaj Jatav informed that there was no major dispute between them, and he too was surprised by Golu’s act.