Two men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in a village under Aligarh district’s Charra police station, said Aligarh Police on Sunday. The two accused have been booked under under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, they added.

The crime was committed on Saturday, said police. (For Representation)

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Confirming it, Sanjeev Kumar Tomar, DSP, Charra circle, said the accused have been identified as Kishan Gopal and Sanju. However, he did not disclose their respective age.

“The case has been registered on complaint of the girl’s father under section 70(2) (gang rape), 87 (abduction of woman), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison) of BNS beside Section ⅚ of Pocso Act at Charra police station,” Tomar added.

“The survivor has been sent for a medical examination to the district hospital,” he said. According to the girl’s father, his daughter went to a nearby market on Saturday evening for some purchases but did not return. Her family first launched a search and later informed police.

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{{^usCountry}} The girl was later discovered in an unconscious state in a deserted area, officials said. In his complaint, the girl’s father alleged that the two accused forced her to consume liquor before outraging her modesty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl was later discovered in an unconscious state in a deserted area, officials said. In his complaint, the girl’s father alleged that the two accused forced her to consume liquor before outraging her modesty. {{/usCountry}}

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