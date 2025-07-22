Search
Two brothers among 3 electrocuted in UP’s Gonda

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 05:16 am IST

Station house officer, Wajeerganj, Gonda, Santosh Kumar Mishra confirmed the deaths and said prima facie negligence on part of the electricity department led to the tragedy

Three people, including two teenage brothers, were electrocuted after they came in contact with a barbed wire fence electrified by a power pole in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Monday evening.

The victims were identified as Shivam Tiwari, 17, his elder brother Satyanarayan Tiwari, 19, both residents of Parsia Tiwari Purwa village, and Ravi Pandey, 22, of Pandit Purwa, Naypurwa.

Station house officer, Wajeerganj, Gonda, Santosh Kumar Mishra confirmed the deaths and said prima facie negligence on part of the electricity department led to the tragedy. Chief engineer, Devipatan, Yadunath Y said a probe had been ordered and strict action would be taken in case laxity on anyone’s part came to fore during the investigation.

Anjani Kumar Tiwari, who lost his two sons in the incident, said Shivam was working in the field around 5 pm when he accidentally touched the electrified barbed wire. Hearing his cries, Ravi Pandey rushed for his help but he was also electrocuted.

Satyanarayan too tried to rescue them but met the same fate. All three sustained severe burns and died before they could be taken to the hospital.

