Brothers killed in bike, milk van collision in Malihabad

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 13, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Two brothers, one a minor, died after a speeding milk van hit their two-wheeler near Kaka Dhaba in Malihabad on Tuesday noon, police said.

“Sachin and Vipin Kashyap, aged 19 and 16 years, from Sahilamou in Malihabad, who were on a two-wheeler, were grievously injured after being hit by a speeding milk van,” said Anil Kumar Singh, Malihabad station house officer (SHO), adding the duo died on the way to a hospital.

“The driver of the milk van fled and police are looking for him. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and an FIR under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (murder) was registered,” the SHO added.

Reportedly, Sachin and Vipin were the nephews of BJP district treasurer Dayaram Kashyap and their father Sunil Kumar is also a leader in the same party.

