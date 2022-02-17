Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Two children die, 8 injured in Muzaffarnagar bus mishap

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav said the accident occurred at around 7:30am on Thursday due to fog
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav said the accident occurred at around 7:30am on Thursday due to fog
Published on Feb 17, 2022 10:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

In a tragic incident, two schoolchildren died and eight others sustained injuries when two school buses collided head on near Budhana crossing in Bidhana area of Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday morning, police said.

Two children are undergoing treatment in a private hospital and their condition is stated to be critical. Six other children having minor injuries were allowed to go home after first aid, they added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav said the accident occurred at around 7:30am due to fog. The buses of GD Goenka and Rabindranath Tagore Schools were involved in the mishap. He said two children identified as Sameer, 14, and Maha,12, of Dadheru village of Charthawal area succumbed to their injuries during treatment in a hospital in Meerut.

People working in their field rushed to the spot after hearing screams of children. They also informed police. Swinging into action, the SSP along with a police force rushed to the spot. The injured children were sent to the district hospital from where doctors referred four critical children to Meerut.

