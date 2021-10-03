Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two cops hurt in villagers’ attack in Prayagraj
Two cops hurt in villagers’ attack in Prayagraj

The two cops had gone to Jawain village of Prayagraj district after receiving information about a group clash (For Representation)
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Two police constables were injured when they came under attack allegedly by a group of villagers at Jawain village of Prayagraj district where they had gone after receiving information about a clash between two groups on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred under Koraon police in trans-Yamuna area.

The injured constables were admitted to a health facility, they said and added that a case had been lodged against three named and some unidentified people in this connection.

Some people threw a stick towards the constables which resulted in injuries to them. Raids were being carried out to arrest the assailants, said station house officer, Koraon police station, Ravindra Pratap Singh.

According to reports, some youths were scuffling over some issue at Jawain village on Saturday night. In the meanwhile, two constables Akhilesh Yadav, 30, and Virendra Vikram, 33, in civvies reached the spot and asked the youth to go home. However, they attacked the policemen in a fit of rage.

The attackers fled when other villagers reached the spot and identified the constables. Koraon police also reached the spot and took the injured constables to the nearest community health centres (CHC). Constable Virendra, who suffered major injuries, was referred to SRN Hospital.

Sunday, October 03, 2021
