Two dead as car catches fire after accident on Yamuna Expressway

Published on Nov 21, 2022 08:44 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Two persons were charred to death when their car caught fire after crashing into a tractor-trolley, which had already met with an accident, on Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning.

According to police sources, the accident took place near Naujheel in Mathura district around 6.30 am.

The car was moving towards Agra when it rammed the heavy-vehicle, which had collided with a truck only a while before.

While two car passengers were able to escape to safety, the other two were charred to death.

Caption The burnt car on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Monday

