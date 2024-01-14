Two flights cancelled, seven delayed at Lucknow airport amid dense fog

Several flights were affected due to dense fog at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, on Sunday morning. While two flights—Lucknow to Ahmedabad (6E-279) and Lucknow to Agra (6E-7928)—were cancelled, one flight of Oman Air to Lucknow had to be diverted to Jaipur. Thick fog across the UP capital posed operational challenges for airport authorities. (For Representation)

Besides, seven flights scheduled from Lucknow to Prayagraj, Delhi, Mumbai, Gorakhpur were delayed by several hours. Thick fog across the state capital not only caused inconvenience to air passengers but also posed operational challenges for airport authorities.

A spokesperson for the Lucknow airport said, “Airport authorities and airline personnel worked diligently to manage the situation, providing updates to passengers and implementing necessary measures to minimise inconvenience. Fog-related disruptions are not uncommon during winter seasons and airports typically have protocols in place to handle such challenges.”