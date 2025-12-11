Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Two govt employees arrested in ACO bribery traps in UP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 03:42 am IST

In the first case, the ACO Saharanpur unit acted on a complaint from Narendra Kumar of Ghosiyan, Sardhana (Meerut). He reported that a revenue official had asked for a bribe to measure agricultural land. (For representation only)
:The Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) carried out two trap operations on Wednesday in Muzaffarnagar and Gonda, leading to the arrest of two government employees for accepting bribes, according to a press note issued from police headquarters.

In the first case, the ACO Saharanpur unit acted on a complaint from Narendra Kumar of Ghosiyan, Sardhana (Meerut). He reported that a revenue official had asked for a bribe to measure agricultural land. The ACO team set a trap near a private office at Bharat Milap Chowk, South Rampuri, Muzaffarnagar. During the operation, Rajan Kumar, a Chakbandi Lekhpal posted in circle Charthawal, was caught taking a bribe of 20,000. Rajan Kumar, a resident of Hathi Karauda village in Shamli district, was arrested on the spot. Legal action has begun.

In the second case, the ACO Gonda unit arrested a senior assistant posted at the Office of the chief medical officer (CMO), Gonda. The action followed a complaint from Ashish Pandey of Adampur village, Bahraich, who said a bribe was being demanded to process his medical reimbursement. The ACO team carried out the trap inside the CMO office and caught Shashikant Singh, senior assistant, accepting a bribe of 5,000. Singh, a resident of Ballia district, was taken into custody. Legal procedures are underway.

AI Summary

The Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) arrested two government employees in Muzaffarnagar and Gonda for accepting bribes during trap operations on Wednesday. Rajan Kumar, a revenue official, was caught taking ₹20,000 for measuring land, while Shashikant Singh, a senior assistant at the CMO, accepted ₹5,000 for medical reimbursement. Legal actions are underway for both cases.