Two held for circulating objectionable photos of PM Modi in Prayagraj

On the instructions of senior officials, the cyber cell police have tightened monitoring of social media to curb rumours and posts on the platforms that may cause tension and disturbance.

On Sunday night, the Colonelganj police arrested two youths for posting a doctored photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with objectionable comments on WhatsApp groups.

SHO Colonelganj Inspector Vinit Singh said police received information that Sachin Gupta and Anshu Gupta of Katra have forwarded objectionable photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s logo along with some derogatory comments. Katra police outpost in charge Dhirendra Singh lodged an FIR against the duo under IT Act 65, 66, IPC section 505-1 and other relevant sections of the IPC at Colonelganj police station.

The police have arrested Anshu and Sachin in a raid carried out on Sunday night. They informed police that they edited the photograph of the Prime Minister and forwarded it to many WhatApp groups just for fun. However, their act caused tension among locals, SHO added.

