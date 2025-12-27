Two held for double murder over 2.5 lakh debt in Aligarh

A dispute linked to an unpaid loan of ₹2.5 lakh has emerged as the key motive behind the double murder case in Aligarh, with police on Saturday announcing the arrest of two men for allegedly killing two persons whose bodies were found inside an abandoned car along Khereshwar Road earlier this week. Representational image (Sourced)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the arrested accused have been identified as Dharmendra alias Dhalua and Bos Pratap Singh alias Dev, both residents of the Lodha area of Aligarh. A third accused, Harish, is absconding and efforts are underway to arrest him.

The bodies recovered from the car were identified as Bobby and Mohit after police were informed about a vehicle parked unattended along the roadside on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the SSP said that the police utilised surveillance inputs, GPS tracking of the car, and analysis of call detail records during the investigation. The person from whom the car was hired was questioned and family members of the deceased were also contacted, which led to the arrest of the two accused.

According to police, Dharmendra allegedly borrowed ₹2.5 lakh from Bobby and was unable to repay the amount. “The accused allegedly planned to kill Bobby to avoid repaying the loan,” the SSP said.

The accused allegedly lured Bobby by offering to show him a car for sale in Ghaziabad. Bobby arrived with his friend Mohit and the group travelled in a hired vehicle. According to police, Dharmendra and his associates allegedly murdered both men in the car before abandoning it on Khereshwar Road.

He added that Bobby had brought ₹50,000 in cash for the proposed deal, which was allegedly taken away by the accused and the absconding Harish. Police have recovered blood-stained clothes, ₹25,000 in cash and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

A case of double murder has been registered at Khair police station in Aligarh. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.