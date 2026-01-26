Two individuals were on Sunday arrested for allegedly stealing dialysis machines from a hospital in Mau district on Friday, police said. Four dialysis machines, with an estimated value of Rs. 26 lakh, were recovered from them. Two held for ₹26 lakh dialysis machine heist in Mau

A police team led by sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Singh received inputs that the people who had stolen the four dialysis machines from Azmi Hospital in Haqiqatpura, Mau were going to Ghazipur via Matlupur from Muhammadabad Gohna to sell the machines.

Acting on the tip off, the service road from the Matlupur flyover towards Ghazipur was cordoned off. The accused, who were in a pickup vehicle, were stopped and detained. One of them identified himself as Amarnath Dixit, who claimed to be managing several hospitals in Lucknow.

With the help of a technician named Vishesh Yadav, Dixit and his associates Sumit Gautam, Vishesh Yadav, Ansh, Pandit, Babua, and others planned the heist, police said.

The police claimed that the accused initially took the machines to Lucknow. Fearing police capture there, they decided to sell the machines in Ghazipur instead.

A case has been registered under Sections 331(4)/305(A)/125(A) of the BNS against the incident. “Based on the recovery of stolen goods, the arrests made, and the number of miscreants involved in the incident, the sections of the case are being amended, and further legal action is being taken,” said Mau additional superintendent of police Anoop Kumar.