Two held in Hapur for killing sister over love affair

MEERUT Ttwo brothers were arrested on Saturday for killing their 23-year-old sister and burning her body on Friday night in Rampur village of Hafizpur area in Hapur, said police. The brothers strangled their sister to death on Thursday night and misled the villagers that she had committed suicide. (Pic for representation)

The accused were angry with their sister for having an affair with a village youth.

ASP of Hapur Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that while the two brothers were arrested, raids were being conducted to arrest two other accused.

The woman, who was pursuing graduation from a Hapur college, had fallen in love with a village youth. Her brothers objected to this and the matter was even raised in a panchayat held a month ago. The youth then shifted to Hapur but the affair continued.

Mishra said that the angry brothers strangled their sister to death on Thursday night and misled the villagers that she had committed suicide. They then cremated her body in the wee hours on Friday.

Suspecting murder of the woman, someone from the village informed police. Subsequently her two brothers were arrested and confessed to their crime.

The woman’s parents had died 15 years ago and she lived with her brothers.