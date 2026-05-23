Two held with hydroponic weed worth 1.3 cr on Lucknow-Kanpur highway

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized 1.300 kg of premium hydroponic cannabis — popularly known in drug circles as OG or AG (Ocean Grown) THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) — with an estimated value of around ₹1.3 crore, confirmed senior police officials here on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Shashank Tripathi, 32, of Gorakhpur, and Imran Khan, 40, of Jugsalai in Jamshedpur. (For Representation)

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The officials said the arrests were made on Friday near NH-27 under Soharamau police station limits in Unnao district during a targeted operation led by ANTF Lucknow unit.

An ANTS press note said the accused were identified as Shashank Tripathi, 32, a resident of Barhalganj area in Gorakhpur, and Imran Khan, 40, of Jugsalai in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Police also recovered two Android mobile phones, one iPhone, a four-wheeler and ₹2,620 in cash from their possession. A case under Sections 8/20/29/60 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Soharamau police station.

According to investigators, the seized contraband was not conventional cannabis but a highly potent hydroponic marijuana strain marketed in elite drug networks. Law enforcement officials said such ‘designer weed’ varieties typically contain THC levels ranging between 18% and 26%, substantially higher than ordinary cannabis strains commonly available in India.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators believe a large share of such premium cannabis entering Indian markets is either smuggled from international hubs, including Thailand, Dubai and the United States, or cultivated domestically using imported hydroponic techniques. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators believe a large share of such premium cannabis entering Indian markets is either smuggled from international hubs, including Thailand, Dubai and the United States, or cultivated domestically using imported hydroponic techniques. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation, the accused told investigators that they procured the contraband from Kolkata at lower prices and transported it using the recovered vehicle for supply in different districts at premium rates. Police suspect the duo may be linked to a wider interstate distribution network.

Officials said the seizure highlights a changing pattern in narcotics trafficking where conventional drugs are increasingly being replaced by synthetic and high-potency premium variants. Investigators are now examining digital evidence recovered from the seized mobile phones to trace supply routes, financial transactions and possible links to larger trafficking syndicates.

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