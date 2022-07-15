Two journalists ‘shot at’ in east U.P.’s Sonbhadra district

Two journalists working for different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at and injured by two mobike-borne assailants in east Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Thursday night, police said. They added the duo were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

A tweet shared by Sonbhadra police said the two journalists identified as Shyam Sunder Pandey, 38, and Vijay Shankar Pandey, 40, were targeted when the duo was sitting in front of a tea stall in Khaliyari market under Raipur police station limits along with some friends at around 8:30 pm.

The tweet said Shyam Sunder suffered injury on his right hand while Vijay Shanker suffered an injury near the right eyebrow. As per the tweet, bullets passed off causing minor injuries to the duo and doctors treating them said their condition was stable and out of danger.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the unidentified assailants under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, said inspector im-charge, Raipur police station, PP Srivastava. He said the eyewitnesses informed them the assailants were covering their faces with a cloth and fled towards Bihar border located nearly five km from the market.

He said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. He said the police were further probing the motive for the incident and efforts were on to trace the assailants.

Sonbhadra additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vinod Kumar said the two victims were discharged from the hospital on Friday. He said the police will further question them to know about motive behind the attack. However, they had not raised suspicion over anyone so far, Kumar added. He said primary investigation hinted at their personal dispute over involvement in some government contract.

