...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Two killed, 4 injured as truck hits scooter, crashes into shop in UP's Kannauj

Two killed, 4 injured as truck hits scooter, crashes into shop in UP's Kannauj

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:21 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kannauj , Two persons, including a minor, were killed while four others sustained injuries after a truck hit a scooter before crashing into a roadside shop here on Sunday morning, police said.

Two killed, 4 injured as truck hits scooter, crashes into shop in UP's Kannauj

The incident occurred around 8:30 am near the Bhaulpur tri-junction in the Chhibramau Kotwali area.

The deceased have been identified as Anshika , resident of Durga Nagar in Chhibramau, and Kanhaiya Lal , a fruit vendor.

Anshika was on her way to a coaching centre on a scooter when the speeding truck hit her from behind, dragging her under the vehicle.

The truck, which was carrying coal, then crashed into a shop and overturned, trapping several persons underneath, police said.

Lal, who was at the shop, died at the spot, they said.

Truck driver Satendra , helper Adarsh Pal, and Lal's sons Ankit and Amit sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital in Chhibramau, they said.

He further urged the state government to provide compensation of 10 lakh each to the families of those who died in the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kannauj
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Two killed, 4 injured as truck hits scooter, crashes into shop in UP's Kannauj
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Two killed, 4 injured as truck hits scooter, crashes into shop in UP's Kannauj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.