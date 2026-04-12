Kannauj , Two persons, including a minor, were killed while four others sustained injuries after a truck hit a scooter before crashing into a roadside shop here on Sunday morning, police said.

Two killed, 4 injured as truck hits scooter, crashes into shop in UP's Kannauj

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The incident occurred around 8:30 am near the Bhaulpur tri-junction in the Chhibramau Kotwali area.

The deceased have been identified as Anshika , resident of Durga Nagar in Chhibramau, and Kanhaiya Lal , a fruit vendor.

Anshika was on her way to a coaching centre on a scooter when the speeding truck hit her from behind, dragging her under the vehicle.

The truck, which was carrying coal, then crashed into a shop and overturned, trapping several persons underneath, police said.

Lal, who was at the shop, died at the spot, they said.

Truck driver Satendra , helper Adarsh Pal, and Lal's sons Ankit and Amit sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital in Chhibramau, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} A JCB excavator was used to rescue those trapped under the truck. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A JCB excavator was used to rescue those trapped under the truck. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar reached the hospital and enquired on the condition of the injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar reached the hospital and enquired on the condition of the injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The district magistrate announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district magistrate announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Local MLA Archana Pandey and Samajwadi Party leader Arvind Singh Yadav also visited the hospital. Yadav announced a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each for the deceased's kin on behalf of Samajwadi Party president and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local MLA Archana Pandey and Samajwadi Party leader Arvind Singh Yadav also visited the hospital. Yadav announced a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each for the deceased's kin on behalf of Samajwadi Party president and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to a press statement, the Samajwadi Party chief expressed grief over the deaths in the accident, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing speedy recovery to those injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a press statement, the Samajwadi Party chief expressed grief over the deaths in the accident, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing speedy recovery to those injured. {{/usCountry}}

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He further urged the state government to provide compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of those who died in the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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