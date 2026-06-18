Two killed as dumper truck drags bike for over 1 km on Kisan Path

Two men were killed after a dumper truck allegedly hit their motorcycle on Kisan Path in Sarojini Nagar on Thursday afternoon and dragged them for over a kilometre before being intercepted, police said.

The mishap occurred near the Gahru underpass around 1.30 pm when the truck allegedly rammed into the motorcycle, which got lodged beneath the heavy vehicle. (For representation)

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The mishap occurred near the Gahru underpass around 1.30 pm when the truck allegedly rammed into the motorcycle, which got lodged beneath the heavy vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were dragged along the road as the truck continued moving after the collision. Acting on information received through the police control room, officers intercepted the dumper near Natkur on the Outer Ring Road. The driver was taken into custody and was being questioned, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ramsevak, 55, a resident of Ranikheda in Mohanlalganj, and Ramu, 40, a resident of Nakraha village in Sitapur district. Local residents claimed the two men were dressed as seers and frequently travelled in the area, though police said this was yet to be verified.

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{{^usCountry}} Police reached the spot, collected evidence and sent the bodies for the post-mortem examination. They said a case would be registered on the complaint of the victims’ family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police reached the spot, collected evidence and sent the bodies for the post-mortem examination. They said a case would be registered on the complaint of the victims’ family members. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident briefly disrupted traffic on the busy expressway corridor before normal movement was restored. Police said the exact cause of the accident was under investigation.