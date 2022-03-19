Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two killed in clash during Holi celebrations in UP's Prayagraj

Updated on Mar 19, 2022 09:51 PM IST
PTI | , Prayagraj

Two people were killed in firing during a clash between two groups here on Saturday following a dispute while playing Holi, police said.

The clash took place in a wood market under the Khuldabad police station limits in the city, and the deceased were identified as neighbours Durgesh Singh Chauhan (40) and Vinod Singh Chauhan (25), Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.

Vinod Singh Chauhan's sister Rani Chauhan and another person, Pintu Chauhan, were injured in the clash, he said, adding that both were undergoing treatment and stated to be out of danger.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations and further proceedings are underway, Kumar said.

Earlier, two people were killed on Friday in the Dandiya locality of the city as two groups clashed under the influence of alcohol during Holi celebrations.

