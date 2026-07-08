Two men get 20 years’ RI each in sexual assault case

LUCKNOW Nearly four years after a minor girl was allegedly abducted from her home in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted, a special Pocso court in Lucknow has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each. According to police, the case was registered at Hazratganj police station on November 7, 2022, after the victim’s father alleged that his minor daughter had been kidnapped during the night and sexually assaulted. (Pic for representation)

“The court also imposed a fine of ₹51,000 on each convict after holding them guilty of gang rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Indian Penal Code,” said Vikram Singh, SHO, Hazratganj.

The convicts were identified as Dadu alias Akash and Tusi alias Aditya Gupta, both residents of Hazratganj area, added the SHO.

According to police, the case was registered at Hazratganj police station on November 7, 2022, after the victim’s father alleged that his minor daughter had been kidnapped during the night and sexually assaulted. Initially, the FIR named Dadu alias Akash. During the investigation, police found the involvement of Tusi alias Aditya Gupta, who was subsequently arrested.

“A charge sheet was filed before the court on December 8, 2022, under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 365 (abduction with intent to confine), 376D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC, along with Sections 5 and 6 of the Pocso Act,” the statement added.

The case was tried before the Special Pocso court in Lucknow. Police said it was taken up under the state’s Operation Conviction initiative, under which investigators and prosecutors coordinated to ensure witnesses appeared before the court on time and the trial progressed without delay.

Besides the 20-year rigorous imprisonment awarded under Section 376D of the IPC and the Pocso Act, the convicts were also sentenced to five years each for kidnapping and abduction, and one year for causing hurt. The sentences will run in accordance with the court’s directions.