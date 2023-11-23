Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two skating coaches booked in Lucknow for risking kids’ lives

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 23, 2023 06:39 PM IST

Two skating coaches from a private academy have been booked under IPC sections for the death of a 9-year-old in a hit-and-run incident. The coaches are accused of instructing children to practice skating on a public road, posing a safety hazard.

Two skating coaches of a private academy have been booked under sections 268 (public nuisance), 283 (danger or obstruction on public way), and 336 (act endangering human life) of the IPC, after 9-year-old Namish Krishna was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident on the G-20 summit road on Tuesday.

The two coaches, Gaurav Pal and Divyanshu Arora, are accused of instructing children to practise skating on the G-20 road, which is a designated public thoroughfare, posing a significant safety hazard to both the children and other road users.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday by Gomti Nagar Extension police on the complaint given by a tea vendor of the area, Ashraf Ali, who said that reckless disregard for public safety has been displayed by these coaches, who prioritised their own interests over the well-being of the children under their care.

“They sometimes teach skating inside gate 6 while sometimes they come out on the roads, causing huge public inconvenience,” he said.

