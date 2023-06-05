Three drown in Ganga in separate incidents

PRAYAGRAJ: Two youths drowned in the Ganga while bathing at a ghat in Diha village under Karachhana police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district on Sunday morning. State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) teams along with local divers have been roped in to search for the bodies.

The bodies of the two youths could not be found till late evening. (Pic for representation)

Sanket Prajapati, 15, of Chuppepur village and his cousins Mandeep, 16, Satyajit and Babai had gone to Diha ghat to take a dip in the Ganga. They went into deep waters and started drowning. Boatmen immediately jumped into the river and rescued Satyajit and Babai but Mandeep and Sanket were carried away by the swift current. Their kin reached the ghat and called police. Local divers were engaged but they failed to find the bodies. Police then called SDRF team . However, the bodies could not be found till late evening.

Meanwhile, a girl identified as Shivanjali Sonkar, 18, drowned in the Ganga at Rajghat in Manikpur area of Pratapgarh district. Shivanjali had gone to take a bath in the river with her friends on the occasion of Purnima. Boatmen tok her out when she went into deep waters and she was rushed to the Kalakankar community health centre where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

