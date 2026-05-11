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Two-day statewide enforcement drive: UP police fine 2,654 drunk drivers, collect 2.65 cr

Special campaign conducted at 135 toll plazas to curb drunk driving and improve road safety, says Traffic Directorate

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:25 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Uttar Pradesh Police penalised 2,654 motorists for drunken driving and collected fines worth 2.65 crore during a two-day statewide enforcement drive over the weekend. Authorities checked nearly 70,000 vehicles across 135 toll plazas, according to a press release issued by the additional director general, traffic directorate, Uttar Pradesh.

Representational image (Sourced)

A total of 69,683 vehicles were checked during the drive conducted on Saturday and Sunday, with fines amounting to 2.65 crore imposed on violators. The action followed an analysis of road accident data, which indicated that drunken driving remained a contributing factor in serious and fatal crashes. Official figures showed that 8.61% of road accidents in 2023, 6.05% in 2024 and 3.51% in 2025 were linked to intoxicated driving.

The campaign was carried out under the direction of Rajeev Krishna, director general of police (DGP), with the traffic directorate coordinating efforts alongside the transport department. District nodal traffic officers and circle officers supervised the operation, supported by assistant regional transport officers according to the press release.

Officials stated that incidents of drunken driving were more frequent during weekends and late-night hours, increasing risks for commuters and pedestrians. The drive covered 135 toll plazas across the state, where dedicated teams were deployed at each lane.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Two-day statewide enforcement drive: UP police fine 2,654 drunk drivers, collect 2.65 cr
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Two-day statewide enforcement drive: UP police fine 2,654 drunk drivers, collect 2.65 cr
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