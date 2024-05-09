UCC will be implemented in country soon: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across the country soon. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP’s Kheri candidate for LS polls Ajay Kumar Mishra at an election rally in Gola. (HT photo)

Addressing a rally at Sitapur’s Biswan town for Sitapur MP and BJP candidate Rajesh Verma, the CM also said while devotees of Lord Ram supported those who brought Lord Ram, ‘Ram drohis’ argued against the necessity of the Ram temple, questioning its relevance within India. Whether the temple would be erected in Kabul, Kandahar, Lahore or Karachi if not in Ayodhya at the rally, the CM asked.

On UCC, he said, “This country will not wait anymore, the Uniform Civil Code will also be implemented soon.”

Seeking support for BJP candidate Ajay Kumar Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri seat in Gola, Yogi said the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha election is a battle between ‘Ram bhakts’ (devotees of Lord Ram) and ‘Ram drohis’ (betrayers of Lord Ram).

“Once the BJP comes to power again, Gola and Lakhimpur will be developed as smart towns while the religious township of Gola, known as Chhoti Kashi, would soon be developed as Chhoti Kashi corridor on the pattern of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,” he added.

The CM also announced plans for a picturesque four-lane corridor in Gola, ensuring every merchant has a designated space without any displacement.

He said with the completion of three phases of general election, there were clear indications that the entire nation intended to see “Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar (Modi govt once again)”. Yogi said the sole reason for this nationwide enthusiasm was that “Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge”.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the CM said, “Congress and SP are now claiming that the construction of the Ram temple was unnecessary. As the election unfold, it’s evident that it’s a battle between ‘Ram devotees’, committed to India’s progress and the well-being of the underprivileged and ‘Ram drohis’ who jeopardise India’s security, disparage the nation on global stages, and toy with the principles of Sanatan faith.”

“During the SP government, there were riots and curfews while businessmen and daughters were unsafe. Similarly, in Congress era, infiltration into the country was a routine affair whereas terrorism and Naxalism were at its peak, and development was at a standstill. The schemes meant for the poor were misused,” the CM said.

He said the Samajwadi Party would not even be able to open its account in Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh and all the five members of the party’s leader Akhilesh Yadav, who are contesting polls, are set to lose.

Moreover, paying glowing tribute to Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary, Yogi described him as an epitome of patriotism, bravery and sacrifice. “Under Modi’s leadership, this is a new India that does not allow terrorism to flourish,” Yogi said.

‘People have faith in Modi govt’

Addressing a gathering in Dhaurahara constituency at Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri for BJP candidate Rekha Verma Yogi said, “For the first time in the country, we are witnessing that despite a government completing a 10-year tenure, the public is resolutely electing BJP candidates to form the Modi government for the third time, brimming with enthusiasm and determination.”

“The people of India are expressing their gratitude because the Modi government has tirelessly worked towards development, welfare, and dignity of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated himself to illuminating the future of both the current and forthcoming generations by sculpting a new India,” he added.

The CM also extended an invitation to the residents of Kheri to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya after the Lok Sabha polls.