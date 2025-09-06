‘Udgam’ digital platform launched to make learning more engaging

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the ‘Udgam’ digital platform (Unifying Development of Great Academic Minds) that highlights innovative practices being implemented by teachers and aims to help them make learning more engaging while instilling moral and human values in students. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during a programme organised on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, in Lucknow on Friday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

Through this unique initiative of SCERT, Uttar Pradesh, teachers will get an opportunity to share efforts being made to increase enrollment of children and to solve classroom problems. “This will encourage teachers while other teachers will also be inspired to do innovative experiments,” said SCERT director Pawan Sachan.

“Through this portal, all stakeholders associated with the world of education will get a platform which will reach from village, town, city, country to the international level. Here, innovations in various fields and dimensions related to education such as teaching methods, assessment, sports, environment, health, inclusive education, vocational education, community participation, ICT etc. can be seen together at one place,” he said.

Through the Udgam portal, teachers, parents, community, policy makers have been brought together on one platform so that new ideas of all can be used to enhance the quality of school education. “It is hoped that with the development of digital platform, we will be able to recognise special innovations of teachers and teacher trainers as well as make teachers of remote schools of the country and state aware of special educational innovations, said Sachan.